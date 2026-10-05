Woman charged with arson after 2 fires started behind East Mount Airy daycare: police

The Brief Iesha Jernigan, 36, was charged with arson and other crimes related to two fires started behind an East Mount Airy daycare. The fires were reported five days apart in the rear alley of a daycare on the 8200 block of Williams Avenue. No one was injured in the fire.



A 36-year-old woman was charged with arson after police say she started two fires days apart in an alleyway behind a Philadelphia daycare.

What we know:

Iesha Jernigan was arrested last Thursday and charged with several crimes, including arson, causing or risking catastrophe, possession of an instrument of crime, and more.

Investigators believe that Jernigan started a fire at the rear door of a daycare on the 8200 block of Williams Avenue on the evening of September 21. Five days later, investigators believe Jernigan was witnessed throwing a lit bottle at a parking bollard behind the building.

No one was injured in either fire, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish each fire.

Local perspective:

At least one of the fires was caught on surveillance cameras, leaving neighbors of the quiet community shaken by the brazen arsons.

"It's very concerning, it's scary, we're dealing with people's children," one neighbor said. "We're here to protect the children, and at the same time, we want them to be able to come out and have fun, and we want them to be safe."