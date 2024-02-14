Ash Wednesday: Philadelphia church takes ashes 'to go' as Lent begins

Quick and efficient seems to be a requirement for most things these days, even when it comes to religious traditions.

This Ash Wednesday, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Philadelphia wanted to make it easier for people on the move to get their ashes.

You could get your "Ashes To Go" in Washinton Square Park for several hours Wednesday morning.

Related article

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time of reflection and repentance in preparation for Easter.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn caught up with the Rev. Sarah and Father Dick as they drew crosses of ashes and bestowed blessings on all those who stopped to recognize the holy day.

"For people who have to get to work or don’t have a lunch break anymore, who have to get home to their families, this is still a day when they deserve to feel connected to themselves, and to God, and to a larger community," the Rev. Sarah said. "So, of course, we’ll step out of our doors to go to them. It’s an honor."