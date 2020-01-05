At least 5 dead, 60 injured in massive crash on Pa. Turnpike

article

Highway official says at least five people are dead and 60 others are injured after a massive crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike outside of Pittsburgh.

The crash involved a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said a “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh. Further details weren’t immediately available.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP