Suspect arrested after triple shooting on Cecil B. Moore Avenue: police

The Brief Nikeil Jennings, 39, has been arrested after a triple shooting occurred in North Philly after midnight Wednesday. Police say the 39-year-old alleged shooter faces aggravated assault and other related charges. All three victims are in stable condition.



A new development has been made after police say a triple shooting occurred in North Philly.

What we know:

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Philly police responded to the 2600 block of Cecil B. Moore Ave. for reports of a person with a gun.

Police say a 37-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds to her left knee and ankle, a 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hip and a 29-year-old man was shot in his left foot.

All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.

On Friday, Nikeil Jennings, 39, was taken into custody after police say an investigation identified him as the alleged shooter.

What's next:

Jennings faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), and related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.