An investigation is underway after reports say multiple people were shot in Easton Saturday night.

What we know:

At around 11:27 p.m. reports say Easton police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Wilkesbarre Street for the report of a shooting.

According to initial reports, five people were hit by gunfire.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.