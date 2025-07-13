DC 33 to begin voting on tentative agreement reached with City of Philadelphia Monday

The Brief On Monday, Philadelphia’s largest municipal workers' union, AFSCME District Council 33, will soon vote on the tentative agreement reached with the city. The union sought a more than 24 percent raise over four years, while the tentative deal includes a 14 percent raise.



Days after the union representing thousands of workers reached a tentative agreement with the City of Philadelphia, the nearly nine-day strike has come to a temporary halt.

However, the deal is not finalized yet, as members of District Council 33 are set to begin voting on the agreement Monday.

What we know:

The proposed deal includes a 14 percent raise over four years, though the union initially sought more than 24 percent.

Voting will continue through Sunday, with results expected next Monday.

Philadelphia residents are relieved that the city's temporary trash crisis has subsided, with trash already picked up from most drop-off sites.

Official pickups are set to begin tomorrow, and some of the 17 public pools closed due to the strike are now open.

What they're saying:

Eight-year-old Ronan Sheridan expressed his happiness. "Yeah, we’re pretty happy we have been waiting for like two weeks," he said.

Residents near 4th and Federal hope the pools remain open for the kids to enjoy.

Thomas Sheridan shared his concerns. "That would be very disappointing, so just to have one day of the pool and have it be in jeopardy again is disappointing,: said Sheridan.

Amy Garcia, a frequent visitor to the neighborhood pool, noted the impact of the closure. "We literally come here like every single day in the summer, so when it was shut down with four little kids in the family, it was hot," said Garcia.

Local perspective:

While the city is experiencing a reprieve from the strike, the outcome of the union vote will determine whether the agreement is accepted or if the strike resumes.

Residents are hopeful for a resolution that ensures fair pay for the workers they appreciate.

"Ultimately, you know, the men and women who pick up our trash work really hard and they deserve fair pay for all the hard work that they do," said Garcia.

The results of the vote will be crucial in shaping the city's future and maintaining the progress made in recent days.