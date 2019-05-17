Atlanta firefighter injured in I-85 accident

An Atlanta firefighter is undergoing surgery after a dangerous accident Sunday on Interstate 85.

The accident happened on I-85 northbound near Cleveland Avenue and blocked all lanes of traffic.

Officials say 47-year-old Sgt. Darrow Harden was helping a driver injured in an overturned vehicle when a 2009 Pontiac G-5 lost control and slammed into him.

The impact amputated Harden's left leg and injured his right. Medics rushed the injured firefighter to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors began immediate surgery.

Multiple officers and other fire crew members gathered at the hospital to wait for updates.

Monday, fire officials said Harden is stable and recovering. He is a seven-year veteran of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

An investigation into the accident is underway. Charges are pending against the driver.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Harden's recovery expenses.