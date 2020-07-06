Atlanta mayor says she's tested positive for COVID-19, shows no symptoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, she wrote about the positive test results but said she showed no signs of the illness.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Austin McAfee/FOX 5 Atlanta).

Her tweet reads:

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

The mayor's office has offered no further information regarding the the mayor's tweet.

According to scientists at Scripps Research Institute, asymptomatic people may account for 40 to 45% of cases. Researchers say that even without any symptoms, CAT scans showed lung damage in patients.

After a record-breaking week in per-day increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, new cases in Georgia is now on a steady increase. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 97,064 coronavirus cases, an increase of 6,571 cases since Friday, or an average of 2,190 new cases each day. At the current rate, the state could break the 10,00 mark before the end of the week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

