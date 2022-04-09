Atlantic City 2021 casino earns surpass pre-pandemic levels

article

Atlantic City's casino earnings have surpassed where they were before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show eight of the nine casinos posted a gross operating profit last year.

Collectively, the nine casinos earned nearly $767 million in 2021, far eclipsing the $117 million they made in 2020.

Their performance also exceeded that of 2019, the year before the coronavirus outbreak, when they earned nearly $594 million. But most of the improvement is due to the performance of just two casinos -- Hard Rock and Ocean -- with the other seven casinos flat compared with 2019.

