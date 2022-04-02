Chris Rock performs in Atlantic City after Oscar slap

Comedian Chris Rock took to the stage in Atlantic City a week after the smack heard around the world and it appears Rock and venues like the Borgata are getting the last laugh as ticket prices skyrocket.

Two-hours before show time the cheapest tickets found were around $550, with people telling FOX 29 they couldn’t find anything under $800 in the days after the slap.

"Afterword, I said, ‘Babe did you see the slap,’ because she was asleep," said Andrew Hackman. "I said oh this is real. I looked at my phone and said these tickets are going up, we just hit the jackpot."

Alas, the tickets were a 60th birthday gift, so they decided not to cash them out and go see the show. They bought the tickets two weeks ago for around $130.

"I looked where I’m sitting now and the tickets are $735," Hackman commented.

"I bet you’re glad you didn’t wait?" FOX 29’s Eddie Kadhim asked.

"We wouldn’t be going," Hackman replied.

Cell phones and cameras aren’t allowed inside the show. A person attending stated Rock echoed what he said in his first show since the slap, that he’s processing the incident and he has a whole routine written that he is sticking to for this tour.

