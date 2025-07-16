Atlantic City Airshow: After it was nearly canceled, popular event returns with new name

The Brief It almost didn’t happen, but the Atlantic City Airshow is back with a new name and a new date. Plenty of folks flocked to the AC shoreline to take in the sights and sounds of aircraft overhead.



The very popular Atlantic City Airshow was set for cancellation in 2025, after it was canceled in 2024, but city officials and tourism groups worked to keep it alive.

What we know:

The Atlantic City Airshow is back, with a new name, the Soar & Shore Festival.

The very popular show was canceled in 2024 by the city due to funding issues.

The plan was to cancel this year’s event as well, but the city and various Atlantic City tourism groups helped bring it back.

What they're saying:

"I was very disappointed because I really loved coming down here so, I’m so glad it’s back again," said Carol Nye from Edgewater Park, NJ.

"I’m so happy, I’m so happy that it’s back, and I’m proud of whoever got it back," AC resident, Suzette Jackson, exclaimed.

New name, new day:

Organizers decided to change the date from August to July and change the name to the Soar & Shore Festival.

The festival will feature a number of other events throughout the week.

Big picture view:

Many are hoping that this event will continue for many more years to come.

"It feels really good. I’m glad the city decided to finance it, get it going again. Hopefully the city will make money because people will be coming down to watch it," said Jenny Gibbons from Mays Landing.