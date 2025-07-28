Suspects sought in armed robbery of couple returning home from Philly

The Brief After a night out in Philadelphia, a couple says they were robbed at gunpoint. The male victim says his Rolex watch and wallet were taken. Police say plate readers confirm that the suspect's vehicle followed the victims into Washington Township.



Washington Township police are searching for suspects they say were involved in the armed robbery of a couple returning home from Philadelphia.

What we know:

At around 11:33 p.m., Washington Township police received a call reporting a robbery that occurred outside a residence on Eton Drive in the Crofton Run development.

The victims said they had just returned home from Philadelphia.

According to the investigation, the male victim exited his Mercedes-Benz convertible in the driveway with his fiancée when he was ambushed by two armed suspects.

Police say one suspect struck the victim in the head with a handgun while demanding his Rolex watch and wallet.

They say the second suspect held the female victim at gunpoint and ordered her to remain silent.

The suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, fled the scene in a car parked nearby.

A neighbor’s home security camera captured the incident.

What they're saying:

Piercing screams can be heard from a woman whose fiancé says had a gun pointed at her while he struggled with armed robbers.

Surveillance video shows the suspects sneak up in the dark after the couple got out of their car around 11 o'clock last night.

"Two unidentified suspects came at me with full force and they were armed with Glock guns," said Frank Manfredi. He believes they were followed to their home in the Crofton Run Development in Washington Township.

The couple was returning home from a night out in Rittenhouse and Center City Philadelphia.

"At the Parc Rittenhouse abd we finished dinner and took a stroll down Broad Street and we went to the Ritz Carlton to have some late-night cocktails," said Manfredi. "We got into the car, put the convertible top down on my Mercedes and we continued to drive home."

A neighbor's security camera captures Manfredi turning onto his street and the headlights from a car behind him that keeps going. But moments after, the suspects appear. Manfredi says one of them pistol whipped him as he tried to get free.

"They went to take my Rolex watch off my arm and reach down in my pocket and take my wallet," he said.

Washington Township Police say the two suspects got away on Eton Drive at Joseph Drive, a little less than a block from the victim's driveway.

Chief Patrick Gurcsik says this is an isolated incident.

"Our victims were followed into Washington Township by our suspects and we were able to determine that by using license plate reader data that our agency has throughout Washington Township," he said.

"They may have been probing me for that evening or who knows it could have been even longer than that," said Manfredi.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area is urged to contact Detective Lou DiAmbrosio or Detective Matt Barnett at (856) 589-0330.