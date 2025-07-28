Former Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested on fraud charges

The Brief Philly native and former Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested in Florida on fraud charges. Morris, 35, played 13 NBA seasons after being drafted 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft. Morris Sr. has dealt with legal troubles in the past, including a 2012 battery charge.



Philadelphia native and former Sixer Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida over the weekend on fraud charges.

What we know:

The 13-year NBA veteran was taken into custody on Sunday in Broward County, Florida.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

The former first round draft pick who played high school basketball at Prep Charter in Philadelphia and APEX Academy in Pennsauken.

What we don't know:

No details about the charges have been shared by authorities.

Dig deeper:

Morris Sr. has dealt with a few legal issues over the years, including entering a diversion program after a 2012 battery charge.

He was also acquitted of assault charges from an alleged brawl in 2015.