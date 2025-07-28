Frank Glavin Playground celebrates National Soccer Day with excitement for FIFA World Cup

At Frank Glavin Playground, affectionately known as A&W to locals, the love for soccer is palpable.

On National Soccer Day, Philly Soccer 2026 energized young fans about the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to bring six games to Philadelphia starting next June.

What we know:

Jonathan Todd from Philadelphia Soccer 2026 shared the excitement.

"We’re expecting 500,000 people to come to our city next year, and the reality is sports fans and soccer fans, especially, come in all shapes and sizes and all walks of life," said Todd.

The mission is to introduce the world's most popular sport to the younger generation in the inner city, starting with special soccer-themed swag bags.

The event was a hit among the kids, who were thrilled with their surprise bags.

Eric McCue, 12, expressed his enthusiasm. "I love it! I haven’t experienced this before," he said.

Eight-year-old Abraham Sammon was amazed by the contents. "Amazing! Chapstick!"

Haven Taggart, 11, was surprised by the variety packed into the goodie bag. "It didn’t look like there was a lot of stuff in here, but then it was like a surprise bag!" said the 11-year-old.

Melissa Piccoli from Philadelphia Soccer 2026 highlighted the impact.

"Oh yeah, I mean just the smile that this brings to kids... sports is such a unifier," said Piccoli.

What's next:

As the future stars of the 2036 World Cup get ready to face off at A & W playground, the excitement for soccer continues to grow.

With events like these, Philly Soccer 2026 is scoring big in its goal to inspire young fans.

Don't forget, FOX 29 is your home for everything FIFA, so be sure to tune in for all the action!