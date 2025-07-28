RC Dog Care temporarily closes after 2 dogs die while at kennel prompts investigation

A Bucks County kennel is temporarily shutting down after the deaths of two dogs sparked outrage and an investigation.

What we know:

RC Dog Care says it's closing "out of an abundance of caution and care."

Heartbroken families are demanding answers after two pet owners say their pets were healthy when dropped off, but died within days after alleged delays in medical care.

Related article

The Kennel released the following statement on Facebook on their decision to temporarily close:

"To our Community,

Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution and care, we’ve made the very difficult decision to temporarily close our facility. This means we’ll be unable to provide day care or boarding services for the time being.

We know how important consistency is for your dog and your family, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience. We will be refunding any prepayment you have made for services.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We’ll keep you informed as we move forward."

What we don't know:

It is unknown when RC Dog Care will reopen.

What's next:

The Bucks County SPCA is conducting an investigation and will provide updates once complete.

The Bucks County District Attorney is also aware of the situation.