Atlantic City beachgoers forced to pivot amid dangerous water conditions

The choppy water conditions down the shore are forcing fewer people to be on the beach and many tourists are exploring the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

"We wanted to go to the beach, we have all the toys, we have all the things to do for the kids, sand castles, but it’s scary," says Zalika Coleman who was visiting from New York.

The conditions are only expected to get worse as Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Coleman and her family have been making the most of it.

"Spend more money, doing other things, now we have to go to the arcade, we got to go and spend our money there, where the beach is free," says Coleman.

There were no freebies for Peter Lombardo either, who is visiting from Hazleton.

"I’ve been at the Irish Pub and losing money," says Lombardo.

While the weather has been a let-down for some tourists, others are actually embracing it.

"The rain hasn’t stopped us, it’s actually nice walking weather when it’s not too hot out here," says a woman enjoying the boardwalk.

What's next:

Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in South Jersey or the mainland in the U.S., but officials in Atlantic City have their eyes focused on Thursday and the days after because of concerns of localized flooding and high winds that will cause damage to the city.

There are no mandatory evacuations for the city, but officials say residents and tourists should be smart and careful.

"We have been preparing for this, I would encourage visitors to listen to the professionals here in the great city of Atlantic City that have experience with storms, blizzards, nor’easters and more, we’ve done it all," says Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Residents in flood-prone areas are strongly advised to move their vehicles to higher ground by 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Wave Parking Garage, located at Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues has free parking to help residents.

Motorists should also prepare for temporary closures or lane reductions on Route 30 and Route 40 over the next few days due to flooding conditions, particularly during the Thursday evening high tide.

If a road is flooded, never drive through water in the streets, turn around and use an alternate route, and never try to drive around police barricades that are in place.