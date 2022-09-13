Boardwalk drug busts: 10 suspects caught in the act in Atlantic City operation, officials say

article

A three-day drugs operation on the Atlantic City Boardwalk ended with 10 arrests, and several confiscated narcotics.

Officials say various quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; over 11 pounds of marijuana and a loaded .22 caliber handgun with hollow point bullets were all recovered during the multi-agency investigation.

Ten people were arrested over a 3-day period in early September:

Ralph Davis, 24, Delanco

Kasheem Marshall, 47, Newark

Robert McCollum, 44, Piscataway

Phillip Love, 40, Atlantic City

Demetrius Bowman, 31, Philadelphia

Tre Visco, 28, Brigantine

Jamar Avril, 19, Atlantic City

Gabriel Santos, 20, Brigantine

Beth Rhody, 38, Atlantic City

Joseph Hackney, 30, Pennsauken

All 10 suspects were charged with various narcotic-related offenses, including narcotics possession, narcotics distribution, narcotics distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of hollow point ammunition.

A Drug Offender Restraining Order has also been requested for each suspect for the Atlantic City Boardwalk and surrounding areas.