Boardwalk drug busts: 10 suspects caught in the act in Atlantic City operation, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A three-day drugs operation on the Atlantic City Boardwalk ended with 10 arrests, and several confiscated narcotics.
Officials say various quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; over 11 pounds of marijuana and a loaded .22 caliber handgun with hollow point bullets were all recovered during the multi-agency investigation.
Ten people were arrested over a 3-day period in early September:
- Ralph Davis, 24, Delanco
- Kasheem Marshall, 47, Newark
- Robert McCollum, 44, Piscataway
- Phillip Love, 40, Atlantic City
- Demetrius Bowman, 31, Philadelphia
- Tre Visco, 28, Brigantine
- Jamar Avril, 19, Atlantic City
- Gabriel Santos, 20, Brigantine
- Beth Rhody, 38, Atlantic City
- Joseph Hackney, 30, Pennsauken
All 10 suspects were charged with various narcotic-related offenses, including narcotics possession, narcotics distribution, narcotics distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of hollow point ammunition.
A Drug Offender Restraining Order has also been requested for each suspect for the Atlantic City Boardwalk and surrounding areas.