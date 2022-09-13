Expand / Collapse search

Boardwalk drug busts: 10 suspects caught in the act in Atlantic City operation, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:35AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Ten people charged in Atlantic City boardwalk operation.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A three-day drugs operation on the Atlantic City Boardwalk ended with 10 arrests, and several confiscated narcotics.

Officials say various quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; over 11 pounds of marijuana and a loaded .22 caliber handgun with hollow point bullets were all recovered during the multi-agency investigation.

Ten people were arrested over a 3-day period in early September:

  • Ralph Davis, 24, Delanco
  • Kasheem Marshall, 47, Newark
  • Robert McCollum, 44, Piscataway
  • Phillip Love, 40, Atlantic City
  • Demetrius Bowman, 31, Philadelphia
  • Tre Visco, 28, Brigantine
  • Jamar Avril, 19, Atlantic City
  • Gabriel Santos, 20, Brigantine
  • Beth Rhody, 38, Atlantic City
  • Joseph Hackney, 30, Pennsauken

All 10 suspects were charged with various narcotic-related offenses, including narcotics possession, narcotics distribution, narcotics distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of hollow point ammunition.

A Drug Offender Restraining Order has also been requested for each suspect for the Atlantic City Boardwalk and surrounding areas.