Atlantic City mega-site allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

More than 2.5 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated, to date.

The update comes as more mass vaccine sites are allowing walk-ins, including the Atlantic City Convention Center, where New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife got their shots.

While some may have come expecting lines, they were pleasantly surprised.

"Look at that! All done! You guys did great!" exclaimed a mega-site worker.

Excited and relieved, N.J. residents continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the Atlantic City Convention Center, but, now things may finally ramp up to never before seen levels.

All thanks to an expansion of eligibility and availability.

"Here at this mega-site, we have vaccine, we have availability and we wanted to be able to provide that open access," stated Sherrie Bragg.

Bragg is the clinic facility manager at the ACCC. She says they’re able to do up to 700 walk-in appointments each day, through Friday. She says nothing is put to waste if numbers aren’t met.

"We only open vials as long as we have people in. There’s no waste at all. That’s why we encourage people. When we see bodies in here, then we can crack those vials open and draw doses," Bragg explained.

John Murray works at a nearby casino and lives in Galloway. He says his boss encouraged those willing to take advantage of the walk-in opportunity.

"A little bit of apprehension, but I’ve had so many family members who have gotten the shot. My wife, in fact, got her second shot this morning," Murray remarked.

Hector Soto is set to become an electrician and, for him, he couldn’t wait to become vaccinated to keep furthering his career.

"I wanted to be safe rather than sorry. I don’t want to get sick and get anyone around me, like my family or friends, sick. Knowing this walk-in opportunity was here, perfect time for me to come in, as well," Soto explained.

Walk-in appointments continue until Friday. It has not been decided if the walk-ins will continue next week, but officials want to expand the walk-in opportunities.

