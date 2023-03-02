Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office trying to identify remains found nearly 2 years ago

article

Authorities in Atlantic County are seeking the public's help in identifying human remains that were found nearly two years ago.

The county prosecutor's office on Thursday said the unidentified remains of a man were recovered in Galloway Township in June, 2021.

Investigators approximate the man was 40-60-years-old at the time of his death and his height was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11.

Authorities have been unable to identify the man's race at this point, according to the prosecutor's office. They did not say how the man died.

Authorities called attention to a distinctive ring found with the unidentified remains of a man in Galloway Township.

Investigators hope jewelry - including a distinctive ring - and clothing found with the remains will offer a clue into discovering his identity.

The man was found wearing multiple layers of clothes, including Levi model 511 skinny jeans size 30x32 and a large red and navy stripped Children's Place sweater.

Investigators also pointed out that the unidentified man may have had a previous surgical repair to his right hand that involved a metallic plate.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death should contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office or local police.