ATM explosions reported around Philadelphia for second straight night

Authorities are investigating after another night of reported ATM explosions across Philadelphia.

Since the unrest, nearly a dozen ATM machines have reportedly been hit. On Tuesday night, reported explosions happened in Fairmount, West Philadelphia and Mount Airy.

FOX 29's Steve Keely was outside the Trust Deli on 26th Street and Brown Street where an in-store ATM explosion caused the exterior wall to send shrapnel flying into the street. The explosion left a gaping hole in the store's wall and caused damage to at least two cars on the street.

The suspect reportedly made off with all the money inside of the machine.

Across the city, on 50th Street and Market Street, another attempted ATM explosion caused police to field several calls. Luckily, the blast was not strong enough to breach the machine's steel casing.

Police say a third targeted ATM explosion happened Tuesday night in Mount Airy. The incident reportedly happened at the Conoco gas station on Stenton Avenue and Mount Airy Avenue.

Investigators say a suspect threw an incendiary device at the ATM machine inside the station's market. An employee was inside but was not hurt.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was killed during an ATM explosion. Police originally thought the blast caused the man's death, but it was later revealed that he was shot and killed.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the thefts are believed to be “organized" and “coordinated" efforts and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation.

Other explosions have been reported in North Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia.

