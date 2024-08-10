Attempted child abduction puts Bucks County neighborhood on edge as police search for suspect

Warrington Township Police are currently searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in an attempted child abduction late Friday afternoon and they are asking for the public’s help.

"That’s scary. I mean, he has a mask on. He had gloves on. That’s scary," resident Jen Beccaris stated.

Warrington Township Police say the incident occurred between Continental Drive and Liberty Lane.

Beccaris continued, "It’s not something that you would think of in that neighborhood at all."

She grew up in the neighborhood and can’t believe something like that would happen. "I was shocked when I read about it. I had to reread the location again."

Other residents echoed her sentiments.

Ralph Chompton said, "I wouldn’t expect that to happen around here."

Luckily, the child was unharmed and was able to quickly return to their family. But, the suspect is still out there.

Warrington Township Police are searching for the vehicle involved. They say it’s an older model, white, full-size pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, with rust over the rear tires and damage to the front bumper.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, with a face covering, known as a Shiesty mask and gloves.

Residents are hoping someone can help identify the man.

"I guess having young children, you kind of be leery about…these things can happen around here now and it’s just surprising," resident Mike McLauren remarked.

Warrington Township police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they have any relevant information. If you believe you can help, contact them. They ask for the public to contact Detective Bernard Schaffer, of the Criminal Investigative Division, by email bschaffer@warringtonpd.org or by dialing 215-343-3311 extension 222.