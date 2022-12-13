'Attention Swifties': New round of Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket opportunities coming to some Pa. residents

After receiving thousands of complaints from Pennsylvania residents about the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, some customers in the state will get a second chance to purchase tickets.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Office, the office worked with Ticketmaster on behalf of residents.

"Attention Swifties. After working directly with Ticketmaster on behalf of the thousands of consumers who reached out to our office, a new round of ticket opportunities will be coming to PA consumers who received a pre-sale code this month," Shapiro wrote on Twitter.

Shapiro, along with the attorney generals in Nevada and Tennessee, has launched investigations into Ticketmaster after millions of fans waited in hours-long queues over a span of two days and left without tickets.

Ticketmaster apologized for the issue and attempted to offer an explanation for why it happened.

Swift also spoke out in support of her fans on social media, saying, "We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she wrote. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

A group of Taylor Swift fans have since filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, alleging the company engaged in antitrust violations, deceptive practices, fraud and price-fixing.

According to Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift's team requested the vendor create an additional opportunity for fans to purchase tickets.

If opportunity is a chance to request tickets and emails notifying eligible fans were sent out on Monday, Ticketmaster says.

For more information on the new ticket opportunities, click here.