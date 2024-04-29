All PA State Troopers assigned to Philly area now equipped with body-worn cameras after controversy

article

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Monday that all patrol troopers assigned to Troop K which covers Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties, are now outfitted with body-worn cameras and updated mobile video recorders in their patrol vehicles.

State police completed an expedited rollout ahead of schedule specifically for Troop K bringing the total PSP stations outfitted with body-worn cameras to cover 19 counties across the Commonwealth.

PSP says they expect to have fully implemented body-worn cameras and updated mobile video recorders for all of its troops by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to increasing the public’s trust in law enforcement, and these cameras are an important part of that," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The use of body-worn cameras demonstrates our commitment to ensuring police interactions are respectful and constitutional. The cameras also provide concise capture of evidence in criminal cases and enhance our training opportunities."

PSP began using mobile video recorders in patrol vehicles 20 years ago, but the dash-mounted cameras have a limited view of events, recording only incidents in front of the patrol vehicle.

They say the enhanced mobile video recorders are supposed to provide a wider view of events, and cameras worn by troopers can capture video and audio of public interactions and calls for service, even if troopers are away from their vehicle.

The department initiated a rollout for body-worn cameras in 2023, beginning with Troop H, Carlisle station in Cumberland County. Now, all stations in troops A, B, G, H, and K have implemented body-worn cameras. This includes all stations covering Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Montgomery, Perry, Philadelphia, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

The department entered into a five-year contract, with an option for renewals, with Arizona-based Axon to provide the cameras, as well as the necessary software and infrastructure.

The news comes more than a month after the PSP launched an internal investigation after the controversial arrest of the head of the city’s office of LGBT Affairs, Celena Morrison-McLean and her husband, Kalen McLean,.

The couple claimed they were returning from picking up their Infinity in need of repairs from a relative in New Jersey. Morrison, at the wheel, said she was a few car-lengths behind a state trooper under the overpass on I-76 West near 30th. Street Station when he pulls behind her and puts on his lights and siren. She pulled over and her husband, following in a rental vehicle, parked behind the trooper.

Related article

Darius McLean said, "I never imagined that I would ever be staring at a police officer pointing his gun at me while screaming at me in rage or being pulled out of my car."

McLean ended up on the pavement cuffed and arrested.

State Representative Ben Waxman, who represents Philadelphia County, questioned the state police during a hearing after the incident.

Wasman asked, "right now, there are no troopers in Philadelphia County wearing bodycams correct?"

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pa. State Police responded, "Correct, the next 3 to 4 weeks you’ll see them." Bivens said, "in a few weeks after, they’ll all be wearing them."

The news of the completed rollout of body-worn cameras to Troop K also comes one month after the parents of Anthony Allegrini Jr., Glen Mills 18-year-old, filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the Pennsylvania State Police Trooper who they say shot and killed him.

Related article

The incident happened during a street racing gathering last June along I-95 near Penn's Landing and has left the family seeking answers.

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office tells Fox 29 the case remains active and ongoing with its Special Investigations Unit.

However, according to the DA’s office, the absence of body-worn cameras on Pennsylvania State Police Troopers has presented a challenge in the investigation.

The Allegrini family says they have received no explanations from authorities regarding the fatal shooting.