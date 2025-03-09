Attorney, mother charged with providing contraband to inmate at Philly prison

The Brief A defense attorney from New Jersey is charged with providing contraband to an inmate in Philadelphia. Officials say the contraband was exchanged during a meeting, using folders. An inmate's mother is also being charged in connection to the contraband.



A defense attorney and an inmate's mother are accused of working together to bring contraband into a Philadelphia prison, where it was given to an inmate.

What we know:

Paul DiMaio, 56, of Turnersville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with providing contraband to a prison inmate.

Officials say the practicing criminal defense attorney brought two "redweld" type folders into the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia while meeting with an inmate, who is not one of his clients, on February 4.

After the 18-minute meeting, DiMario was seen on video surveillance leaving with just one folder.

The inmate was then spotted carrying a folder by prison personnel, who stopped and searched him and the folder.

A Motorola cell phone, a charging cord, 83 strips of suboxone, a Schedule III-controlled substance, and 240 loose cigarettes were all found inside the folder.

Tanya Culver, 55, of Philadelphia, was also arrested and charged with providing contraband to a prison inmate and aiding and abetting.

Officials say Culver, the mother of a different inmate, helped acquire the contraband, communicated with DiMaio, and traveled with him to the FDC on February 4.

What's next:

If convicted, the attorney and mother each face a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.