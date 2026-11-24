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The Brief PECO's residential electric supply rate will increase to 12.965 cents per kilowatt-hour on Dec. 1, adding roughly $8.91—or 5.36%—to the monthly bill of a customer using 700 kWh. The adjustment reflects market-driven PJM wholesale supply prices rather than PECO delivery charges, while updated natural gas supply rates will be released later this month. PECO is pointing customers to payment assistance programs like LIHEAP and CAP, along with usage-tracking tools, to help manage winter heating and electric bills.



PECO customers across the Philadelphia region will see higher electric supply charges starting Dec. 1, adding nearly $9 to the typical household's monthly bill.

In a notice to customers, the utility detailed how the upcoming rate adjustment will affect monthly bills and outlined assistance programs available ahead of winter.

What's changing on Dec. 1

By the numbers:

Starting Dec. 1, PECO's residential electric supply rate will rise to 12.965 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). For a residential customer using 700 kWh per month, the total monthly electric bill will increase by about $8.91, or 5.36%.

Residential natural gas supply rates and estimated bill impacts have not yet been finalized and will be announced later in November, according to PECO.

Utility officials noted several key details about how the rate change works:

Supply vs. delivery: The Dec. 1 increase affects PJM wholesale supply prices—the cost of the energy itself—and does not raise PECO's delivery rates.

No utility markup: Supply prices are set by the energy market, and PECO said it passes those costs directly to customers without any markup or profit.

Competitive suppliers: Customers who buy electricity or natural gas from a competitive energy supplier will continue to pay rates determined by their individual contracts.

How to manage winter energy costs

What you can do:

PECO is directing customers concerned about winter bills to its online Bill Support page for payment options and energy-saving resources:

Financial assistance: Eligible customers can apply for programs including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and PECO's Customer Assistance Program (CAP), or explore flexible payment arrangements.

Usage tracking and efficiency: Through PECO's MyAccount portal, customers can monitor energy usage, set high-usage alerts and access energy efficiency assessments. The utility also recommends sealing drafts, adding insulation and managing thermostat settings before colder weather sets in.

Comparing suppliers: Customers can compare third-party supplier offers against PECO's Price to Compare, though PECO advises reviewing contract terms carefully since shopping does not guarantee savings.

Long-term rate efforts

What's next:

Alongside short-term bill support, PECO said it is working with policymakers and regulators on broader efforts to expand regional energy supply, strengthen consumer protections and prevent the costs of serving new large energy users from being shifted onto existing customers.