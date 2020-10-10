Authorities: 1 hospitalized after unknown substance found at post office in Mayfair

article

Authorities are investigating after an unknown substance fell out of a package at a post office in Mayfair Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the U.S. Postal Service location on the 2800 block of Levick Street around 10 a.m.

One person was taken to Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.

