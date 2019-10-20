Authorities: 11-month-old boy critical after shooting in Hunting Park

Authorities say an 11-month-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot four times while sitting in a car with his step-mother.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the child was struck once in the back of the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks. The step-mother reportedly did not know the child was struck until she drove a short distance away from the shooting scene.

Police say the child and step-mother were driven to Albert Einstein Hospital. The child was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate this shooting.