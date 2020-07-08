Authorities: 2 found shot dead in car in Trenton

article

Authorities in Trenton are investigating a double homicide after two men were found shot dead Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Stuyvesant Avenue at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers located two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a gray Kia. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (609) 989-6406.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP