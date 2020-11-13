Authorities identify woman struck and killed by vehicle in Overbrook

article

Authorities have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in Overbrook.

Police say 48-year-old Shampella Glover was getting into her car on Upland Way when she was hit by a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound. Glover was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

According to police, the Explorer continued driving towards 54th Street. A witness told police the driver is a Black man with dreadlocks.

Police believe the Ford Explore is between a 2006-2010 model with damage to the right front side.

Anyone with information should contact police.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest