Authorities investigate death of man found lying on roadway in Pleasantville

Authorities are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead lying on the roadway in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Police were called for a reported of a deceased man on July 15 around 1 a.m.

According to authorities, the man, identified as Rickie Jackson, was found lying in the outer westbound lane of the Black Horse Pike. He had a medical bracelet on his wrist indicating he was recently released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.

