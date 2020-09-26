Authorities investigating after car slams into home in Levittown

Authorities have not said what caused a driver to veer off a road and slam into a home in Bucks County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Bristol Emilie Road in Levittown.

The crash reportedly happened around 3 a.m., police have not said what caused the accident.

The car reportedly slammed through a stone facade of a residential home and left a large hole. The car was seen flipped on its roof about 30 yards away in a neighbor's yard.

The car was seen flipped over about 30 yards away from the crash site.

Police have not reported the condition of the driver. It's unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!