Authorities investigating after car slams into home in Levittown

LEVITTOWN - Authorities have not said what caused a driver to veer off a road and slam into a home in Bucks County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Bristol Emilie Road in Levittown.

The car reportedly slammed through a stone facade of a residential home and left a large hole. The car was seen flipped on its roof about 30 yards away in a neighbor's yard.

Police have not reported the condition of the driver. It's unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash. 

