Authorities issue arrest warrant for husband in woman’s July 4 murder

Authorities in Northampton County have issued an arrest warrant for an 80-year-old man in connection with his wife’s murder.

Palmer Township police say they found 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel dead during a welfare check at her home on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive early Sunday.

Investigators say she was shot twice in the head, and believe the shooting occurred days several earlier on Thursday, July 4.

The district attorney’s office now says there is sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant for VanTassel-Himel’s husband, Edgar Himel, in his wife’s murder and the theft of her car.

Police immediately began searching for Himel and his wife’s dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania license plate number GHV-051.

Himel is described as a bald man who is 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and a mustache.

Himel is considered armed and dangerous, and police say he has family outside of the Chicago area. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police.