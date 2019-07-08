Man, 80, sought after wife found dead inside Northampton County home

Authorities say the death of a woman found in her Northampton County home appears to be a homicide, and they are searching for her missing husband as a suspect in the case.

Palmer police found 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel during a welfare check at her home on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive early Sunday. The Northampton County district attorney's office says she apparently had been dead for several days, but further details have not been disclosed.

Edgar Himel, 80, is now being sought as a suspect.

Himel is described as a bald man who is 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and a moustache.

Police say he was last seen driving a 2019 dark green Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania license plate number GHV-051.

Himel is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.