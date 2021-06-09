Authorities: NJ man stabs woman, 2 kids, then kills himself

article

Authorities say a man stabbed and injured a woman and two young children inside their northern New Jersey apartment before killing himself with the knife.

Jersey City police responded to the apartment shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and found the 54-year-old man with a knife wound to his throat.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 29-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy both had puncture wounds to the neck, while a 2-year-old girl suffered a neck laceration.

All three were treated at a hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

