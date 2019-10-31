Authorities searching for missing 21-year-old man from Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been seen in over a week.

Authorities say Raymond Metzler was last spotted on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue near Prevention Point on Oct. 20th.

Metzler is described as 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with gray eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say he frequents the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue.

Anyone with information on Metzler's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3013.