Authorities searching for missing person in water off coast of Wildwood
WILDWOO - One person is missing and three people were recovered from the ocean Tuesday afternoon in Wildwood, according to officials.
The Coast Guard said it's helping to scour the water near Andrew Avenue beach for the missing person, described as a Black man wearing a white tank top.
Authorities are using boats and air crews to scan the water for the missing man.
Officials have not said what caused the victims to need to be rescued.
