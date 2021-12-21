Serial bank robbery suspect sought in connection with 7 incidents in Center City

article

The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a serial bank robber believed to have committed seven Center City bank robberies in less than four months.

The first known robbery occurred on August 30 at the PNC Bank on the 1500 block of Walnut Street.

From there he subsequently robbed two different banks in September. In November, on the 10th he robbed a PNC Bank on the 1800 block of Market Street.

From there, he twice robbed the Republic Bank on the 1600 block of Walnut Street on both the 19th and 29th of November.

Finally, his last known robbery reoccurred at the same PNC bank on the 1800 block of Market Street on Dec. 17.

According to authorities, in the course of the robberies, he hands a teller a threatening demand note. He then obtains an unspecified amount of cash and flees the area of the bank on foot.

During a robbery on Sept. 10, he made a verbal threat before forcing his way behind the counter, grabbed the money, and fled.

The subject has been described by witnesses as a dak-complexioned male, approximately 5’10"-6’2" tall, with a thin build. Police say he has worn a variety of hooded jackets, sweatshirts, and baseball caps into the banks.

For the most recent robbery, on the 17th of December, he wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket.

This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

