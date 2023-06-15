Authorities searching for suspect who shot at police officer in Kensington, officials say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say shot at a police officer on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 800 block of E Allegheny Avenue in the Kensington section of the city.

Officials say the officer was not injured and did not shoot back.

The suspect was last seen in an alleyway, authorities say.

SKYFOX flew over the area on Thursday morning, where a large police presence could be seen.

Police have not released additional information about the shooting or the search for the suspect.