Man accused of killing daughter in Voorhees Township found dead, police say

Police in Voorhees Township, New Jersey say they have discovered the body of a man who was accused of killing his 22-year-old daughter.

Authorities in the area had been searching for Gregory Kelemen, 57, since Monday morning. when they responded to his home following a 9-1-1 call.

Voorhees Township police responded to the home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road after receiving a call reporting that two people had been assaulted.

Officers arrived and found both victims inside the residence. One of the victims, Katherine Kelemen, 22, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital in Stratford suffering from blunt force trauma. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m. Monday.

Katherine, a junior at Temple University, was later identified as the daughter of the suspect. Her mother, Sheri, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Voorhees Township police say they discovered the body of Gregory Kelemen on Tuesday morning, around 11:30 in the woods adjacent to the 300 block of Preston Avenue. Police say Keleman appeared to have died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Temple University released the following statement

"Our Temple University family is stunned and deeply saddened to learn about the death of Katherine Kelemen, 22, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, following an attack at her family’s home in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. Her mother, Sheri Kelemen, who is a Temple employee at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, is hospitalized because of injuries suffered during the same incident on Monday morning.

The circumstances surrounding this situation are tragic. We extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to those who are closest to Katherine and Sheri, especially their family, friends, faculty, colleagues and classmates. We rally around Sheri and hope she will pull through her serious injuries to make a full recovery.".

