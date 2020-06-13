Autopsies slated on man, woman found dead in Lehigh County home

article

Autopsies are scheduled Monday on the bodies of two people found in an eastern Pennsylvania home.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the bodies of a man and woman were found Friday afternoon in a home in Bethlehem.

Rick Pender of the coroner’s office said the two had been dead “for an extended period of time” but a more specific time of death wasn’t yet available.

FROM PA: LEHIGH COUNTY

Bethlehem police are assisting the coroner’s office in the investigation. Capt. Benjamin Hackett said police are confident that there is no risk to the public.

“We’re not ruling anything out, but there does not appear to have been foul play,” he said.

Neighbors said a woman and her son had lived at the residence for many years.

___

