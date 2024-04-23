Student accused of beating classmate with Stanley Cup allegedly attacked sheriff's deputy during hearing

A Pennsylvania middle school student accused of beating a classmate with a Stanley Cup allegedly attacked a sheriff's deputy with a water jug during their first hearing.

It's unclear if the 13-year-old Penbrook Middle School student, who has not been pubically identified by police, will face additional charges for the Monday attack.

Investigators allege the teen beat a 12-year-old classmate over the head with a metal Stanley Cup during a lunchroom attack that police described as "unprovoked."

The young victim, who also has not been identified by police, was sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The student is now recovering at home.

The beating, which happened in front of other students, sparked the ire of parents leading families to come together Tuesday for a peaceful protest outside the school.

"We had to sit there and watch them clean up her blood off the table and ground and I will never forget that," one student recalled during a meeting last week.

North Penn School District Superintendent Todd Bauer condemned the attack, adding that "such behavior has no place in our schools."