Black bear spotted near neighborhood in New Jersey: police

Police are warning residents to stay alert and cautious after a bear was seen in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

The black bear sighting was reported near Somerset Street and Georgia Avenue in Ewing Township.

If you see a bear, police say to move to a safe location and call 911 immediately.

"As the weather warms, black bears are emerging from their winter dens and actively searching for food," Ewing police shared in a Facebook post.

One woman commented that she received a phone alert from The College of New Jersey.