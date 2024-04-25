Teen who was abducted in Philadelphia while walking home from school found safe: police

article

A missing teenager who police said was abducted Thursday night has been found safely, police said.

The 14-year-old went missing while walking home from school on K and Venango streets around 5 p.m.

Investigators said she was on the phone with her mother when the call "dropped abruptly."

Police reported early Friday morning that the girl and her boyfriend were both found safe and unharmed.

"Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but at this point in the investigation an abduction does appear to have taken place," police said.