Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication

New details have been released on the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

An autopsy report shows that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The cause of death has been listed as intoxication of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone with ‘terminal aspiration’ meaning he vomited at some point.

The Skaggs family issued a statement calling this "completely out of character" from someone with such a "promising future" who worked hard to become a major league baseball player.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us," the family statement said.

Friday afternoon, hours after the announcement of the autopsy report the Angels released the following statement:

"Tyler was and always will be a beloved member of the Angels Family and we are deeply saddened to learn what caused this tragic death. Angels Baseball has provided our full cooperation and assistance to the Southlake Police as they conduct their investigation."

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas on July 1st. The team was staying in town to play the Texas Rangers.



