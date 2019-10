Image 1 of 13 ▼ Credit: CHOP

Babies in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s NICU celebrated Halloween early in adorable costumes.

The costumes ranged from a chili pepper, to a football player, a doctor and more.

CHOP says opportunities like these are a fun way for families to feel happy and connected to outside happenings despite being in the hospital.

