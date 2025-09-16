New addition to FOX 29 family makes surprise entrance during Eagles game



In a memorable twist of fate, baby Zekai made his early debut at home in Lansdowne, arriving three weeks ahead of schedule during Sunday's Eagles game against the Chiefs.

New mom and FOX 29 employee, Breonna Smith, and dad Kerveen Aristide were watching the Super Bowl rematch when Breonna began experiencing intense cramps.

What we know:

Breonna initially thought she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, as her due date was set for October 3rd.

However, as the Eagles secured their win, the cramps intensified, signaling that baby Zekai was ready to make his entrance.

"I got on my hands and knees, and I said guys get ready. We need towels. Let’s go. It's go time," Breonna recalls.

As Breonna's mother, Ellen Smith, prepared to assist, Kerveen noticed the baby's head emerging.

Ellen caught her grandson in her arms, expressing relief upon hearing his first cry.

"You never think you are going to have a kid at home on the floor. As soon as I heard that cry, I said thank you God," said Breonna.

The ambulance arrived promptly, and Breonna and Zekai were rushed to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where both were confirmed to be healthy.

Zekai weighed in at six pounds and measured 19 inches long.

Breonna is already planning for Zekai's future as an Eagles fan.

"He's gonna have to be a diehard Eagles fan at this point. I refuse to hear anything else."

Kerveen, overwhelmed with joy, had the honor of cutting his son's umbilical cord, describing the experience as "beautiful."

A Full Circle Moment

The family's journey has come full circle, as they discovered they were pregnant around Super Bowl 59 when the Eagles defeated the Chiefs.

Now, almost eight months later, Zekai made his debut shortly after the Eagles triumphed over Kansas City again.

With his Eagles gear already in tow, perhaps Baby Zekai might be a future Eagles player.