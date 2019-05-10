Baby names: Here's what boys and girls were most commonly named in 2018

Archie didn't make the top 10 boys' names in 2018 in the U.S., but don't count it out in the future.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names.

It's the second year in a row for Liam and the fifth for Emma.

Of course, the United Kingdom's newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was only born Monday. But Social Security said his mother, Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, seems to have already influenced some U.S. parents.

Meghan was the fastest rising girl's name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain's Prince Harry last year.

Here are the top 10 names for boys and girls for 2018:

Boys:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Elijah

8. Lucas

9. Mason

10. Logan

Girls:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Mia

8. Amelia

9. Harper

10. Evelyn

If your name didn't make the list, you can track how popular it is on the Social Security Administration's website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.