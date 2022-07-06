Baby's hearing damaged on one side after aerial fireworks were reportedly shot into a home

It was a long day of Fourth of July celebrations for Brittney Meyer and her family after fireworks were shot into their home and reportedly damaged her baby's hearing on one side.

Meyer was in bed with her young son to comfort him while he slept through the sounds of July 4th celebrations, but that all changed just a few hours later. It's believed a firework broke through their bedroom wall, creating a loud explosion.

This all happened around 3:20 a.m. near Chandler Heights and Higley roads in Gilbert. Meyer and her partner woke up in a panic as their home quickly filled with smoke and debris.

Meyer suffered minor burns, but, she's worried her son may have suffered hearing damage.

"We did take him in out of precaution, and he's not responsive on his left ear. He sleeps on his back, so his left ear is the one facing the window," Meyer said.

Gilbert Fire says the odor and materials found inside the bedroom are consistent with an aerial firework. Investigators believe the fireworks were shot from the street and traveled inside the home.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Gilbert Police at 800-343-TIPS (8477).