Back to school: Community day provides kids with school supplies, valuable lessons in non-violence

An iconic Philadelphia artist is on a mission to keep kids safe as they head back to school. The local rapper is teamed up with community partners for a violence intervention and school supplies giveaway Saturday.

"It’s hard," Hanif Muhammad, CEO of The Tough Luv Foundation, stated. "I grew up with my mother. There were five kids. It was hard for her to get the things that we need. Sometimes, you have to give back to make an impact."

That’s exactly what Hanif Muhammad is doing in the same Logan neighborhood that he grew up in. The Book Bag and School Supplies Giveaway provided hundreds of students with book bags, pencils, folders and more.

"Money. It saves a lot of money. It’s expensive, so this helps out a lot with the community," mother Alexis Izzard said.

But, it wasn’t just a school supplies drive. It was an entire day of community fun at Stenton Park with haircuts, face painting, balloons, basketball and more.

Muhammad remarked, "Television, they promote the violence, so that’s all they see, so I’m glad you guys stopped by and see us doing something positive."

The founder of the nonprofit is better known as Neef Buck, part of the iconic Philly rap duo Young Gunz and group State Property. The Tough Luv Foundation is named after his 2004 album.

"I just wanted to change up the narrative and give back to the people that supported me over the years with my music career," he added.

The event also focused on community violence intervention.

Preston Davis, of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, said, "Right now, the community is winning. Like I said, we haven’t had nothing like this in a long time. We trying to get kids and their mindset to do something different than hurting each other."

"Don’t be afraid to come out here and get some resources for the community. Education is key. Let the kids go to school and get an education. If you need help getting supplies, it’s around to help," dad Tyler Hall said.

"Ain’t no better love than tough love," Muhammad said.