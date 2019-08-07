‘Bacon Intern’: Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day

Bacon lovers, your time to shine has come: Farmer Boys is looking for a Bacon Intern to get paid to taste bacon.

The California restaurant chain announced that it will be taking applications for a “Bacon Intern.” Applicants must be 18 years old or older with their Instagram accounts set to public in order to be considered.

To apply, Farmer Boys wants prospective interns to post a photo or video on their personal Instagram accounts explaining why they would be the best Bacon Intern. Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption.

Farmer Boys is taking applications from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20 at 11:59 Pacific time. Once the submission deadline passes, the restaurant chain will review all entries and notify the winner publicly on Aug. 27.

The winning candidate will receive $1,000 for one day, approximately eight hours, of bacon tasting at Farmer Boys.